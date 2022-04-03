Aurangabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The secretary of an educational trust was among four held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The four had demanded Rs 12 lakh to withdraw a case related to salary and post retirement benefits of the complainant, he said.

"They were held in a trap while taking an installment of Rs 1.5 lakh in Kej town on Saturday under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused comprise the secretary of an educational trust, two school principals and a farmer. KeJ police station is investigating further," he added.

