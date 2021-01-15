Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign for donation collection for the Ram temple, organised by the Vidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed `Aarti' along withpresident of the Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ram temple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August after the supreme court paved the way for its construction.

