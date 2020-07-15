Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will form a committee to fix the prices of face masks and hand sanitizers so that no exorbitant rates are charged, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Tope made the remarks during a meeting here on the issue of prices of masks and sanitizers, an official statement said.

Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne also attended the meeting.

"The use of masks and sanitizers has increased due to the spread of coronavirus. A committee will be formed to fix their prices. Relief should be given to the common people," Tope was quoted as saying.

The Maharashtra government will also ask the Centre to bring masks and sanitizers under the purview of the Essential Commodities Act, the minister added.

