Bangalore, July 15: A 26-year-old man has filed a police complaint accusing his WhatsApp girlfriend for allegedly extorting Rs 22,000 after she claimed that she had his nude video. According to a report in the Times of India, the woman claimed that she had his private video and threatened to leak it if he did not pay up. Mumbai: Doctor Held for Raping, Blackmailing Woman Patient and Posting Obscene Video Online.

The victim told cops that he befriended the girl last month on WhatsApp and became good friends. The girl, who identified herself as Nisha, told him that she was from Kerala and is working in a call centre, TOI reported. Revenge Porn: Mumbai Man Falls Into Trouble After Refusing to Pay After Making Massage Enquiry Online, Wife's Morphed Photo As 'Sex Worker' Gets Uploaded on Dating Site.

The man lived alone in a paying guest (PG) since his roommate left for home due to the novel coronavirus crisis. The victim informed cops that Nisha told him that she likes boldness and wishes to talk about "hot topics" over the phone.

"During a chat last week, Nisha told me that she wanted to see me naked. Initially, I refused but she said she would also strip after I remove my clothing," the man told police, reported TOI.

After he posed for a nude video, Nisha disconnected the call. Later, her phone was also switched off. On Sunday, the victim received a call from the unidentified number and he demanded Rs 50,000 to delete the video. The caller said if he failed to pay the sum then he will upload the video on social media.

After bargaining, he agreed to pay Rs 22,000 and sent the money. Soon, the miscreant called him again and demanded more money. After realising that he is being blackmailed, the victim filed a police complaint.

