Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday prorogued the state Legislative Assembly at the end of thetwo-week budget session.

The prorogation order was read out by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

The budget session commenced from March 1 and the budget was presentedon March 8.

The monsoon session of the state legislature will commence from July 5.

