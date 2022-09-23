Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Public Health Department is developing a mobile phone application, which will be used in the transfer of its staff and medical officers, a minister has said.

Speaking on Thursday, state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said the app will bring transparency in the transfer process.

"The public health department is currently developing an app for the transfer of its employees. All the staff - from grade A to grade D, from health directors to nurses and ward boys - will be transferred in a transparent manner once they complete their tenure in the current service," he said.

Generally, a state health department employee is expected to occupy one post for three consecutive years, he said, adding that those who complete their tenure can fill their details on the app followed by submission of three choices for the transfer.

"Every employee will get a stipulated timeframe to fill such details from his or her own log-in ID for the transfer. The decision on the employee's transfer will then be taken and it will be uploaded on the app,” Sawant said.

When asked about several posts in the health department lying vacant, the minister said, "The agencies that help at the national level for conducting recruitment exams such as TCS, Infosys and MKCL, will be deputed for carrying out a recruitment process in the state."

Nearly 10,000 posts in various sections of the health department are vacant, he added.

