Sita Navami is an annual Hindu celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, also known as Janaki. Sita Mata, the wife of Lord Ram, is a central figure in the Hindu epic Ramayana and is considered an epitome of purity and devotion. Sita Navami is celebrated after one month of Ram Navami. Sita Jayanti is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha during the month of Vaishakha. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sita was born to King Janaka and Queen Sunayana of the Kingdom of Videha. Hence, she is also called Janaki. Sita Mata is the consort of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. In this article, let's learn about Sita Navami's 2024 date, Shubh Muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day.

Sita Navami 2024 Date

Sita Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16. As mentioned, Sita Navami is celebrated after one month of Ram Navami. This year, Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17.

Sita Navami Shubh Muhurat

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:16 AM to 01:53 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 37 Mins

Sita Navami Celebrations

Hindus across India observe Sita Navami with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially in regions where the Ramayana is deeply revered. The celebration typically includes various rituals like offering prayers, singing bhajans, recitations of verses from the Ramayana, and texts highlighting the virtues and significance of Goddess Sita's character.

Devotees often visit temples dedicated to Sita and Rama, participate in bhajans and engage in acts of charity and service. In some regions, processions featuring idols or images of Sita and Rama are taken out in the streets, accompanied by music, chanting, and devotional songs.

Sita Navami Significance

Sita Navami serves as an occasion for devotees to reflect on Goddess Sita's life, her unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, and her selfless character, which continues to inspire millions of people around the world. On this day, people seek her blessings for happiness and prosperity in their lives. On this day, devotees observe special prayers and rituals dedicated to Sita and Lord Rama. They visit temples dedicated to the divine couple and perform puja ceremonies, which often involve offering flowers, fruits, sweets, and other auspicious items.

