Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old history-sheeter was killed allegedly by his friend after a fight over some issue in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event: M1X MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Here's How To Watch Live Stream.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the two were having drinks at a hamlet in Lokmanya Nagar when they had a quarrel over some issue, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 18, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

The accused, Subijit Bagh (27), then allegedly stabbed his friend Rahul Solanki, who was a history-sheeter, with a sharp weapon.

Solanki was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against Bagh, who is also a history-sheeter, under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)