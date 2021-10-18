New Delhi, October 18: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged on Monday, October 18 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across the metros. This pause comes after hike in rates for four consecutive days. The prices of fuel have reached record highs across the country with the petrol rates breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged at Rs 105.84 per litre and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively on Monday, October 18. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

In Mumbai, the petrol is being sold at Rs 111.77 per litre on Monday, October 18. The price of diesel stands at Rs 102.52 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Monday as the rates of fuel remained same. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and have remained above it since then. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 18, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 105.84 Rs 94.57 Mumbai Rs 111.77 Rs 102.52 Kolkata Rs 106.43 Rs 97.68 Chennai Rs 103.01 Rs 98.92

The price of petrol in Kolkata on Monday, October 18 was kept unchanged at Rs 106.43 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 97.68 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Monday. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.01 per litre and Rs 98.92 per litre respectively on Monday, October 18.

