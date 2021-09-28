Aurangabad, Sep 28 (PTI) The water storage in Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday reached a little over 87 per cent of capacity on the back of extremely heavy rains in the region over the past couple of days, an official said.

The dam, built on the Godavari river in the district's Paithan taluka, has a storage capacity of 2,909 million metre cube.

The water inflow of the dam, which was 15,481 cusecs (cubic foot per second) in the morning on Tuesday, reached 28,753 cusecs in the afternoon and 64,653 cusecs by 6pm, he said.

Meanwhile, in a video message released during the day, Collector Sunil Chavan said such heavy rain-fed inflow of water into the dam may result in it reaching full capacity in the next five days.

He asked people in villages in the vicinity and along the banks of the river to shift to safer places.

The collector said storage in Shivna Takli Dam in the district's Kannad area was also full and water discharge may be required to maintain its level.

