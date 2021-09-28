New Delhi, September 28: Jamia Millia Islamia has declared the results of the entrance tests for admission to various courses offered by the university. The result for JMI Entrance Test 2021 have been uploaded on the official website of the university. Candidates who appeared for the test can visit the official website of JMI at jmicoe.in to check and download their result of the entrance exam conducted by the university. DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University First Cut-Off List on October 1, Second on 9 and Third on 16.

The entrance exams were conducted by the university from July 26 to August 28 for admissions to over 130 courses it offers for the academic session 2021-22. Candidates can access the list of students selected for admissions to various courses at the official website by selecting their course type and name Scroll down to know how to check the result list. Alternatively, click here for direct link to view the JMI Entrance Test Result 2021.

Here Is How To Check JMI Entrance Test Result 2021:

Visit the official website at jmicoe.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Admission Result 2021-22' under the 'Admission' section

A new web page will appear

Select your course type, course name

Enter captcha code and click on search

The link to the result will appear on the screen

Click on view to see the result

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the result for future references. The entrance test was conducted by the Jamia Millia Islamia to select candidates for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and diploma programmes offered by the university for the upcoming academic session.

