New Delhi, September 28: The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on October 27. The CAT 2021 admit card will be out on the official website iimcat.ac.in at 5 pm on October 27. The candidates who have registered for the CAT 2021 examination can visit the official website and download the CAT 2021 hall ticket. The CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for November 28.

According to reports, as many as 2.31 lakh students have registered for the CAT 2021 exam this year. The entrance exam will be conducted at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India. On the day of the exam, students should note that they have to carry the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center. CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens, Candidates Can Edit Form Online on Official Website imcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates have to visit the official website of CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in to download the admit card online.

to download the admit card online. On the website, click on the ‘Registered Candidate’ tab and enter your application number and password

After the successful login, CAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and save the CAT 2021 admit card

Take a printout for future reference

As per the details available, links for the mock test of CAT 2021 will be made available to the students in the last week of October. This will help the students in better understanding of the main exam.

