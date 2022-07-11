Pune, Jul 11 (PTI) Amid heavy rains in its catchment areas, water will be discharged from the Khadakwasla dam in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday night, an irrigation department official said.

He said the collective water storage in four dams - Panshet, Warasgaon, Tembhar and Khadakwasla, that provide water to Pune city, stood at over 9 TMC (32.48) per cent.

"Owing to heavy rains in catchment areas of the Khadakwasla dam, the water level is over 75 per cent till Monday evening. With the water level rising, water will be released at 1,000 Cusecs (one cubic foot per second) in the Mutha river at 11.30 pm on Monday," the official said.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department predicted overcast conditions for the Pune area on Tuesday and Wednesday with moderate to isolated heavy rains and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the ghat areas.

"With cloud covering Pune district and Pune city, the monsoon will be vigorous and will continue till July 14. Water logging and inundation may take place in low-lying areas," said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, at least 16 incidents of trees falling and uprooting were reported in Pune city, Fire Brigade officials said.

A portion of an old wada (big house with many rooms) collapsed in the Somwar Peth area, but no one was injured in the incident.

