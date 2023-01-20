Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 14 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,023, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 79,88,488 after 24 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,420, the official said.

With this, the state is left with 115 active cases. The fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, he said.

As per health department data, 4,77,946 international passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since December 24 when the department stated screening travellers.

At least 10,888 underwent RT-PCR tests and 27 positive swab samples were sent for genome sequencing, it was stated.

Genome sequencing is a sophisticated laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample and help in detection of a new variant.

At least 13 travellers Maharashtra tested positive, among them seven were from Mumbai, three from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati and Sangli.

Also, five patients were from Gujarat, two from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

As many as 13,070 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,61,57,129, the official said. Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 14; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 115; Tests: 13,070.

