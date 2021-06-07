Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) A man wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for a dacoity in that state was held from Thane in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Abdul Rehman Sheikh (32) of Azamgarh in UP is an accused in a dacoity case registered in Phulpur police station in UP, Thane Crime Branch Unit I Senior Inspector Krishna Kokni said.

"The UP police alerted us about Sheikh hiding here. A joint team of UP and Maharashtra police nabbed him from near Thane railway station on Monday," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)