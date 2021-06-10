Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 39-year-old man from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has been arrested for allegedly luring men on a dating application using a fake profile and extorting money from them, police said on Thursday.

The police on Tuesday nabbed Pradeep Khevle, a resident of Armori in Gadchiroli, for allegedly posing as a woman on social media, luring men and extorting money from them, inspector Gaurav Gawande (cyber crime) said.

The accused used proxy server, created a proxy email ID and opened a fake account on a dating application, where he targeted men, the official said.

Khevle asked the victims who send private videos of themselves and used the same to blackmail and extort money from them, he said.

In one particular case, the accused had befriended a victim in April and had managed to get a video from him, which he then sent to a friend of the victim, he said, adding that the accused proceeded to blackmail the victim and extorted Rs 30,000 from him.

When the accused demanded Rs 50,000 more from the victim, the latter approached the police, the official said, adding that the police are probing the possibility that the accused had exploited 30 to 35 such men.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)