Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Shot Dead in Clash Between UP Police, People of Bharatpur Village; Five Cops Injured.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Jaronde (59), a resident of Dighori in Nagpur. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Ban Row: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement Tomorrow.

"Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am. Suddenly, a tree fell on him near Raja Rani Chowk, in which he was seriously injured. Some passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official said.

The incident caused a traffic snarl at the junction and the road was cleared by the Nagpur civic body's staff in some time.

A case of accidental death was registered by Sitabuldi police, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)