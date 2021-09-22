Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for beating and torturing his eight-month-old son to death in Maharashtra's Latur city.

Also Read | UK Officials Say Issue With India's COVID-19 Vaccine Certification, Not Covishield.

Principal district and session judge Mangala Dhote on September 18 sentenced the accused Somnath Shivaji Salunke to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for killing his son in 2019.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: 59-Year-Old Woman Beheaded To Take Revenge of 2012 Murder of Dalit Leader Pasupathi Pandian, Head Placed at His Home in Dindigul.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed his infant son in Sanjay Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Vivekananda Chowk police station.

Salunke hit the baby boy with a glass of tea, put pepper in his eyes, beat him up and damaged his legs, it was stated.

At least eight witnesses were examined in the case, and the court found him guilty of charges under relevant sections of the IPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)