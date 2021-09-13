Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her paternal uncle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area here on Friday and the 48-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday, an official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

The girl informed about the offence to her parents following which they lodged a complaint at the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said without divulging any further details about the incident.

The victim was medically examined, the police said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

