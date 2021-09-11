Mumbai, September 11: After a 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case.

The CM said in a press release, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

The Chief Minister has taken full information about the incident and has also spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. Mumbai Woman, Raped and Brutalised With Rod in Sakinaka, Dies in Hospital.

Thackeray also said that the case would be fast-tracked and the victim would get justice. He also directed that the probe should be expedited

Meanwhile, earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

