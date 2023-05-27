Palghar, May 27 (PTI) Mild tremors of 3.3-3.5 magnitude were reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, an official said.

The first tremor of 3.3 magnitude was recorded at 5.15 pm, while the second one of 3.5 magnitude followed in less than 15 minutes at 5.28 pm, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell.

There was no report of any casualty or damage due to the seismic activity as of now, he said.

