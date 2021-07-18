Nashik, Jul 18 (PTI) At a time when religious places remain closed for common people in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday visited a temple of Lord Ganesh here and performed aarti, inviting criticism from the BJP.

Awhad took darshan of the famous Navshya Ganpati temple located on the Gangapur Road and performed 'aarti', before leaving for Trimbakeshwar en route to Mumbai, sources said.

Notably, the Nashik district administration on Saturday decided to ban assembly of people at tourist spots in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Social, political and religious gatherings also remain banned to avoid crowding.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised the minister and accused the government of adopting "double standards" on the issue of allowing people to visit religious places.

The NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik rose by 142 on Sunday to touch 4,01,226, while the day also saw four deaths and 126 recoveries, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)