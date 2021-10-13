Nashik, Oct 13 (PTI) With the addition of 94 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,09,483 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Also Read | Amritsar Man Duped Of Rs 1.97 Lakh By Online Fraudster Posing As Bank Official; Case Registered.

As many as 199 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

With this, the toll in the district has reached 8,650, while the count of recoveries has risen to 4,00,167, he said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,30,857 were reported from Nashik city, 1,56,164 from other parts of the district, 12,665 from Malegaon and 5,886 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 2,65,6059 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 5,470 were tested on Wednesday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)