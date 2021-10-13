Amritsar, October 13: In an incident of online fraud, a man from Amritsar was duped for Rs 1.97 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim, Kanwal Kumar Sareen, is a resident of Amrirsar’s Batala Road area. A complaint was lodged in the matter. A woman posing as a bank official called Sareen and took details of his debit and credit card. The victim then received a message thrice about the withdrawal of money from his account. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 12.97 Lakh On Pretext of Providing High Commissions on Investments.

A total of 1.97 lakh was withdrawn from Sareen’s account. According to a report published in The Tribune, the number from which the accused called the victim was found to be fake, and the call was made from Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the person, on whose name the mobile number was registered, never procured the SIM. Pune Man Duped of Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters on Pretext of Exchanging Indian Currency for UAE Dirhams.

As per the media report, the woman introduced herself as Divya Sharma, SBI Bank Manager, to the victim. On the call, she told Sareen that the bank was blocking his credit card number. On the pretext of restoring his credit card, the accused asked for a CVV number and OTP. The woman also took details of his debit card.

Later, The victim then found that Rs 72,984 and Rs 24,892 were withdrawn from his debit card, and a transaction of Rs 99,703 was made on his credit card. A case was registered against unidentified fraudsters under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC and 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).