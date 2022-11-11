Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) Several hundred Nationalist Congress Party workers blocked the Mumbra Bypass in Maharashtra's Thane district for an hour to protest against the arrest of MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Awhad was arrested on Friday in connection with the November 7 disruption of a show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'. Video footage of the incident showed some cine-goers were beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the screening.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) following the November 7 incident.

Speaking about the NCP protest, a police official said the route was opened for traffic after an hour.

He said workers shouted slogans in support of Awhad, who is NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa seat here.

