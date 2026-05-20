Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes KKR vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. With Kolkata fighting to secure the final available playoff spot and Mumbai playing for pride, both teams have named flexible, star-studded tactical substitutions under the league's Impact Player rule. The match marks the crucial return of regular Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya and batsman Suryakumar Yadav. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Kolkata Knight Riders have focused their substitution strategy around boundary-hitting depth with the inclusion of a lone pacer. New Zealand opener Finn Allen and speedster Vaibhav Arora have been named among the substitutes, with the latter providing bowling support if required.

KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Finn Allen

Vaibhav Arora

Ramandeep Singh

Tejasvi Dahiya

Rahul TripathiThe

Mumbai Indians have named a formidable bench, headlined by ace spinner Allah Ghazanfar and all-rounder Shardul Thakur. MI has the likes of domestic options Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, and Krish Bhagat to cover various mid-match scenarios Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs

Shardul Thakur

Mayank Rawat

Robin Minz

Krish Bhagat

AM Ghazanfar

KKR are currently embroiled in an intense five-way battle for the final remaining playoff spot, meaning they must win tonight and preserve a healthy net run-rate to sustain their top-four ambitions.

Conversely, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians have already been mathematically eliminated from the postseason running, allowing them to play without qualification pressure as they look to complete a double against KKR this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).