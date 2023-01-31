Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have solved four cases with the arrest of a 28-year-old man who allegedly stole vehicles and robbed people on streets, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have recovered three mobiles, two motorbikes and one tempo worth Rs 5.83 lakh from the man, identified as Sarfaraz Ajmal Khan, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhiwandi Kishore Khairnar.

The official said they arrested Khan, a resident of Narpoli in Bhiwandi, after stepping up vigilance following an increase in theft cases in the area. The police are trying to find out if he is involved in any other crimes.

