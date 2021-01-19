Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has renamed Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur as 'Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park', minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday.

Rathod said in a statement that a government resolution (GR) in this regard has been issued.

The zoological park will come up on nearly 2,000 hectares forest land.

It also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the Indian safari at the zoo on January 26.

Three special 40-seat capacity vehicles and an online ticket booking facility will be made available to the people as soon after the Indian safari is inaugurated, the statement said.

