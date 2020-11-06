Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 17,10,314, a state health department official said.

The state also recorded 161 deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,965, he said.

A total of 11,060 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,62,342, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,02,099.

Mumbai city reported 792 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,62,473, while its death toll rose to 10,399 after 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state has so far conducted 93,18,544 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,10,314, new cases: 5,027, deaths: 44,965 discharged: 15,62,342, active cases: 1,02,099, people tested so far: 93,18,544.

