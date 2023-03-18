Nagpur, Mar 18 (PTI) In a case of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with her two-year-old child was beaten up by a retired jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) in full public view in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after she tried to confront him when his car brushed past her scooter, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after Shrivastava's car brushed past the woman's two-wheeler at Bhim Chowk in Jaripatka area. The woman somehow managed to control her scooter, a police official said.

"She stopped the two-wheeler and clicked a picture of the car. Later, she tried to stop the car from moving. Shrivastava became angry and got out of the car. He started beating up the woman mercilessly. Other people rushed to the spot and overpowered the man," the official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shrivastava was taken to the police station and the woman was sent for a medical examination.

The accused was released by police with a notice after his relatives told the police that he was suffering from a heart ailment, the official added.

