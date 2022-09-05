Latur, Sep 5 (PTI) A bank in Latur in Maharashtra was looted of Rs 27 lakh cash and ornaments worth Rs 22 lakh on Monday morning, a police official said.

Also Read | @MoJSDoWRRDGR @cleanganganmcg The Workshop/meeting Was Aimed at Bringing Together All Arth … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The loot took place in Maharashtra Gramin Bank in Nagar Panchayat building here, branch manager Saurabh Khaire said.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Can Students Wear Whatever They Want in Educational Institutes? Asks Supreme Court.

"The process of registering a case is underway. At the moment, we believe Rs 27 lakh cash and Rs 22 lakh worth of ornaments have been looted. However, assessment of the theft is underway at the bank and the total figure could be Rs 57 lakh as well," Inspector Rameshwar Tat of Shiroor Anantpal said.

"The bank has accounts of people from 14 villages. The theft was noticed at 10am when people found the main door of the bank damaged and the main locker had been broken into. An initial count put the loss at Rs 49 lakh, comprising Rs 27 lakh cash and Rs 22 lakh worth of ornaments," branch manager Khaire said.

"The main locker has five types of locks. The locker has been broken into in a professional and meticulous manner. The construction of Shiroor Anantpal panchayat building is underway and the windows do not have grills, which may have given the robbers access," another police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)