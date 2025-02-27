Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): Isha Foundation establisher Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev emphasised that Maha Shivaratri has evolved into a global celebration transcending barriers of race, religion, and geography.

In a post on X, he noted that as more people seek deeper, spiritual experiences beyond the physical realm, Maha Shivaratri offers a unique opportunity for those open to Shiva's grace to accelerate their inner journey and experience profound transformation.

Also Read | Posani Krishna Murali Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Tollywood Actor and YSRCP Leader for Derogatory Comments Against CM Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

"Over the years, Mahashivratri has become a global festival transcending barriers of race, religion and geography, as more and more human beings are beginning to seek a more profound experience of Life beyond the physical senses. To those willing and available to the Grace of Shiva, this Night can accelerate the journey to light up from within," Sadhguru said.

"The darkest night of the year is the Great Night of Shiva - #Mahashivratri - because Darkness is all-pervading & it is in this lap of emptiness that all Creation has happened. The darkest night is a night ripe with immense Possibilities to accelerate one's spiritual growth and evolution. A night not just for wakefulness but for Awakening," Sadhguru added on X.

Also Read | Delhi: Students Clash at South Asian University Over Non-Vegetarian Food on Maha Shivratri (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Maha Shivratri festival was held on a grand scale on Wednesday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended as the special guest, praised the "Isha Maha Shivratri festival as a Maha Kumbh of devotion."

Speaking at the festival, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I consider it a great privilege to accept the invitation of Sadhguru and have the darshan of Adiyogi and participate in the grand Maha Shivratri festival that reveals the greatness of Mahadev. Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is immersed in the divine grace of Lord Shiva."

"Sadhguru has played a great role in connecting youth and spirituality. He has conveyed ideas to the youth in a very wise and, at the same time, logical manner. If I had to describe our Sadhguru, I would describe him as 'a wise man with a goal'. Sadhguru has been making us realise that if we want to change the world, we must first change ourselves," he added.

The dance performance by the Isha Project Sanskrit group amazed the audience. The Thevara Pannisai performance by the Isha Sanskrit students left the audience in a state of devotion. Also, musical performances by famous singer Satya Prakash from Tamil Nadu, singer Subha Raghavendra from Karnataka, Tanish Singh, popularly known as 'Paradox', Marathi music brothers Ajay - Atul, Gujarati folk artist Muktidan Kadvi and German singer Cassandra May kept the audience awake throughout the night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)