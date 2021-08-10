Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly strangulated her mother to death with a karate belt after a fight over her studies in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The girl later tried to pass it off as a case of accidental death, they said.

The incident took place in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on July 30.

The girl and her 40-year-old mother used to have frequent quarrels as the woman wanted her daughter to pursue a medical course, but the latter refused to do so, an official at Rabale police station said.

The girl had last month also complained to police about her mother, following which the police counselled the family members.

On July 30, the girl informed the police that her mother fell and died, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the report revealed that the woman was strangulated to death, he said.

During questioning, the girl told the police that she had strangled her mother with a karate belt after a tiff with her, the official said.

The teenager was detained on Monday and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

