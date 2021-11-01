Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Thane has reported 137 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,65,881, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,521, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and deaths were recorded on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,013, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said.

