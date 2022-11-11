Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank employee of Rs 11.75 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused were apprehended from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with the help of the local special task force, while the third accused was nabbed by the Bhiwandi police on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly robbed a cashier of a bank who was on his way to deposit money at the Kalyan branch of another bank on October 29. The accused had allegedly dashed the victim's two-wheeler and snatched the bag containing cash from him, Assistant commissioner of police (Bhiwandi) Kishore Khairnar said.

Based on various inputs, including CCTV footages, the police zeroed in on the accused, who are in their 20s, he said.

According to the police, Rs 8 lakh stolen cash, mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime have been seized, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining sum.

