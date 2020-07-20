Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI) A tiger which attacked and killed three persons in Brahmapuri forest division in June and July was on Monday shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, officials said.

The tiger, officially called NT-1, was captured on Sunday from compartment 579 of Talodhi forest range in Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from here, an official said.

The tiger is in good health and is in quarantine under the supervision of experts, he added.

