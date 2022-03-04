Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly storing fertilisers, manure and pesticides illegally without due permit in the Bhiwandi town of Mahrashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

Offences under Fertilisers Control Orders, Essential Commodities Act, Pesticides Act, and section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the godown in Rahnal village and M B Joshi of Agro Chem Farma, an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022-23: Govt Presents Rs 51,365 Crore Budget With Special Focus on Social Security.

The accused had stored manure worth over Rs 1 crore and pesticides worth over Rs 2.2 lakh without obtaining permission from the authorities, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)