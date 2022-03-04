Mumbai, March 4: The NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is inviting online applications from candidates for engineering executive trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the NTPC at ntpc.co.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 40 engineering executive trainee posts. Read the latest NTPC Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date to apply is March 10. FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst Posts at fssai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the NTPC at ntpc.co.in

Once on Homepage, click on the 'Careers Section'

Click on the option for "Engineering Executive Trainee 2022 recruitment"

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 66% aggregate marks.

While SC, ST, and PwBD categories will require a minimum of 55% marks.

Selection Process For NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on the basis of their GATE Exam 2022 scores.

Age Limit For NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the maximum age should be 29 years as of March 2022.

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 based on E1 Grade. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NTPC for more information and updates.

