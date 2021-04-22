Thane, Apr 22 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing car parts in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

While investigating several complaints of thefts of car parts, the police rounded up two suspects, including a garage owner from Bhiwandi town of the district, inspector Pramod Bhadak of the crime branch said.

The accused Yunus Rafique Shaikh (40) and Salman Malasaheb Shaikh (24) allegedly stole silencers from cars to make metallic powders of hodium, palladium and platinum, the official said.

The thefts had been detected in Tulinj, Manickpur and Naupada police stations, he said, adding that the accused had committed similar crimes in the suburbs of Mumbai and Thane district.

