Aurangabad Aug 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified men near a temple on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the victim had gone to the Bhangsi Mata Gad area, located 18 km from the city, with a male friend on Tuesday evening, an official from Daulatabad police station said.

Also Read | Punjab Cabinet Seeks Dismissal of Partap Singh Bajwa And Shamsher Singh Dullo From Congress Party After Their Criticism Over Hooch Tragedy.

The duo was accosted by two unidentified men, who allegedly beat them up and forcibly took the victim to an isolated spot and raped her, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, an offence under section 376 (rape) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused, the official added.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Isn't Even Following Orders of Supreme Court, Says Bihar DGP on Mumbai Police Not Relieving Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from Quarantine: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)