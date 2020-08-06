Mumbai, August 6: In one of the biggest news of Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all citizens of the country, the Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram as he laid the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This is the first time that a Prime Minister has visited Ram Janmabhoomi to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum where the deity has been worshipped since 1949.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Murmu resigned. In the latest development, Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new LG as President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu's resignation.

Sri Lankans voted in large numbers despite the coronavirus pandemic as the ruling Rajapaksa brothers sought to expand their mandate through the virus-delayed parliamentary polls.

Heavy rains caused a flood-like situation in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the situation in the financial capital and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

