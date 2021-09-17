Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman was detained in Naya Nagar area of Thane district for allegedly beating up a 15-month-old child, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Unethical To Give COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Now, Says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

She was booked under Section 25 of the Juvenile Justice Act after the child's parents complained, said an official.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

"The parents, in order to probe the bruises on their child's body, installed a mobile phone camera in their home and found it was a woman relative who was responsible," the Naya Nagar police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)