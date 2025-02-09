Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), February 9 (ANI) : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunda participated in the ongoing MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, along with his family and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Expressing joy, he highlighted the rarity of the occasion, as the MahaKumbh takes place once in 144 years.

Shivakumar shared his visit on social media on X, stating, "Hara Hara Mahadev! I participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with my family and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. I am truly happy to have the opportunity to participate in the Maha Kumbh, which takes place once in 144 years."

Meanwhile, the ongoing MahaKumbh here continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Devotees are flocking to the MahaKumbh Mela Kshetra to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the spiritual significance of this ancient and grand event.

Around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at MahaKumbh on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at MahaKumbh 2025 till now.

MahaKumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Similarly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma after taking a holy bath at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh served prasad to devotees at Rajasthan Mandap here.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred 'Snan' (bath). (ANI)

