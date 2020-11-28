Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted to the Medanta hospital here, is "stable and satisfactory" and he is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) under supervision of critical care experts, a health bulletin issued by the hospital said on Saturday.

Das is undergoing treatment at the facility for thromboembolism, the formation of blood clots in a deep vein.

"His condition is stable and satisfactory. He is in ICU and under strict supervision of critical care experts," the bulletin said.

On Nov 9, Das was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors there had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".

