Hyderabad, November 28: Hyderabad police have registered a suo motu case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with alleged hate speech.

"We have registered a suo-moto case against AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for hate speeches. The case has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been taken up," SR Nagar Police said in a statement. Also Read | EPFO Extends Last Date of Submission of Life Certificate; Pensioners Drawing Pension Under EPS 1995 Can Submit Jeevan Praman Patra Till February 28, 2021.

During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign, Akbaruddin termed the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao (Gyan Bhoomi) and NT Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar as "encroachments" and demanded their removal. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Bharat Biotech Facility in Hyderabad; Congratulates For Progress in Trials of Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Covaxin.

Earlier, the Telangana BJP President during a campaign rally had said, "Once BJP wins GHMC polls, we will conduct a surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas." The GHMC polls are scheduled for December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

