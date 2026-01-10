Ayodhya, January 10: The administration in Ayodhya has imposed a strict ban on the sale and delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-kilometre radius of the Ram Temple, bringing online food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy under its ambit for the first time.

The decision follows complaints that non-vegetarian food was being supplied through online orders in areas falling under the sacred Panchkosi Parikrama route, despite an existing ban on physical outlets. The move is aimed at maintaining the religious and cultural sanctity of Ayodhya, which witnesses a constant influx of devotees throughout the year. Meat Sale Banned in Jaipur: Municipal Corporation Heritage Bans Sale of Meat in Open During Navratri, Cites Hindu Sentiments.

Ayodhya Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said authorities received multiple complaints about hotels and tourists accessing non-vegetarian food via online delivery apps. “Following these complaints, a ban has now been imposed on online non-vegetarian deliveries as well,” he said, adding that hotels, homestays, shopkeepers and delivery companies have been formally informed. Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities Extend Ban on Liquor, Non-Veg Food Around Vaishno Devi Shrine for 2 More Months.

The ban applies to all establishments along the Ayodhya Dham and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, including guesthouses and homestays. Officials warned that continuous monitoring will be carried out and violations will invite strict legal action.

However, the issue of liquor sales remains contentious. Despite a resolution passed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation (AMC) in May last year to ban the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-kilometre Ram Path, over two dozen licensed liquor shops continue to operate on the stretch.

An AMC official said efforts have been made to remove meat shops even in Faizabad city, but shutting down liquor outlets requires approval from the district administration.

The Uttar Pradesh government said the expanded ban aligns with its broader effort to uphold the spiritual ethos of Ayodhya’s pilgrimage circuits, especially as footfall continues to rise following the Ram Temple’s consecration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

