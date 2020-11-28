The results of MAH CET 2020 was declared on Saturday by the state education department. The results of MAH-MPED-CET 2020, BA, BSc-B.Ed (integrated) CET and M.Ed CET 2020, among others were released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2020 results For PCM And PCB Groups to be Declared Today; Candidates Can Check Scores at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

To check the results of various CET examinations, the students are required to visit the above-mentioned portal. On the landing page, the central section will show the name of the various exams. The students are required to click on their respective entrance test result link.

On the page which follows, the entire PDF with marks list would be displayed. The candidates are recommended to press Ctrl+F on their keyboard, and enter their name in the search box which appears to look for their name. Alongside their names, the roll numbers and marks would also be displayed. A screenshot of the same could be saved for interim purpose.

The CET results were eagerly awaited by the students, as their future admissions would be dependent upon the scores. The exams of most subjects were conducted on October 27. The schedule was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

