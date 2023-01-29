Solapur, January 29: Twelve deer died after they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in Solapur district, said the police.

Police personnel reached the spot and bodies of deer were taken away from the highway, added the police. Karnataka: Female Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Chamarajanagar, Farmer Booked Under Wildlife Conservation Act.

"Twelve deer died after getting injured as they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in the Solapur district. Police personnel reached the spot & bodies of deer were taken away from the highway," said Senior Police Inspector Uday Singh Patil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)