Mumbai, February 19: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has resigned from her position as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank, ending a 23 year long banking career. She announced her decision in a heartfelt post on X, thanking her colleagues and the bank’s MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry for their support and guidance.

What Did Amruta Fadnavis Say About Her Resignation?

Sharing the news on social media, Amruta described Axis Bank as her “family, teacher, and second home.” She expressed gratitude for the opportunities, mentorship, and friendships she built during her tenure. ‘Shambhu Re’: Amruta Fadnavis Releases Devotional Song on Maha Shivratri 2026, Says ‘It Awakens the Power of Devotion’ (Watch Video).

Amruta Fadnavis Resigns From Axis Bank After 23 Years of Service

23 years ago, I walked into Axis Bank as a young Management Trainee. Today, I sign off as Senior Vice President, with a heart full of gratitude. With experience spanning branch operations to corporate banking , treasury to customer relations , this institution has been my family,… pic.twitter.com/Mo2171NBi2 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 19, 2026

“Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support. As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships. Thank you, Axis Bank,” she wrote.

Why Did Amruta Fadnavis Quit Axis Bank?

While Amruta Fadnavis did not cite a specific reason for her resignation, her message suggests that she is closing a significant professional chapter with gratitude. She began her journey with Axis Bank as a young management trainee and rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President. ‘Sanjay Raut Ki Har Baat Bina Sar-Pair Ki Hoti Hai’: Amruta Fadnavis Rebuts Shiv Sena Leader’s ‘Picnic’ Remark; Defends Devendra Fadnavis’ Davos 2026 Visit for Maharashtra Investments (Watch Video).

Notably, in 2014, when Devendra Fadnavis first became Maharashtra Chief Minister, Amruta had publicly refused to quit her job. At the time, she was serving as Associate Vice President and heading the bank’s premium branch in Nagpur.

“I won’t leave my job. I have worked hard to get here. I believe every woman should try to be financially independent. I will always keep working because I too want to grow intellectually. It is a strong point of my identity,” she had said then.

A 23 Year Banking Career Comes to an End

Amruta Fadnavis, daughter of a doctor couple from Nagpur, married Devendra Fadnavis in 2006. Despite her husband’s high profile political career, she continued to pursue her own professional growth in the banking sector.

Her resignation marks the end of a 23 year journey in one of India’s leading private banks. However, she has not announced her next professional move yet.

The development has drawn attention across Maharashtra, with many praising her long standing commitment to financial independence and professional excellence.

