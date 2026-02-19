Mumbai, February 19: In observance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026, a statewide "dry day" has been enforced in Maharashtra today, Thursday, February 19. Under the Maharashtra state excise laws, the s nale of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited for 24 hours across all districts of Maharashtra. This mandatory closure applies to all licensed liquor outlets, including wine shops, premium retail stores, and service-based establishments such as bars, pubs, and restaurants.

The directive aims to maintain the sanctity and public order of the festival, which marks the 396th birth anniversary of the Maratha Empire's founder. While other parts of India will operate as usual, the restriction remains specific to Maharashtra, where the day is celebrated as a major state holiday. Authorities have warned that any establishment found violating the prohibition will face significant penalties, including the potential suspension or permanent cancellation of their liquor licenses. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Know What RBI Holiday Calendar Says.

Dry Day Today on February 19 for Shiv Jayanti 2026: Prohibition Details and Compliance

The dry day is in effect from midnight on February 18 and will continue until midnight tonight. During this period, consumers will not be able to purchase alcohol from over-the-counter shops or be served at any hospitality venue. Most bars and restaurants will remain open for food service; however, their "permit room" sections will be sealed or barred from serving spirits, wine, or beer.

Excise department squads and local police have increased patrolling near popular nightlife hubs in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to ensure total compliance. "Flying squads" are also reportedly monitoring potential illegal sales or black-marketing activities that often spike during religious and cultural dry days. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, or Shiv Jayanti, is observed with immense cultural pride in Maharashtra. The day honors the 17th-century warrior king known for his progressive civil administration, military tactics, and naval force. Major processions, known as shobhayatras, are scheduled to take place across the state, featuring traditional music, lejhim dance, and displays of Maratha history.

Given the large-scale public gatherings and processions, the alcohol ban is also a preventive measure to ensure public safety and avoid any untoward incidents during the emotional and high-energy celebrations.

Relevant Background: Dry Days in Maharashtra

Maharashtra follows a strict calendar of dry days that includes national holidays (Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti) as well as state-specific cultural observances. In February 2026 alone, the state has already observed two other dry days: Mahashivratri on February 15 and is scheduled for one more on February 23 for Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti.

Residents and tourists are advised that while the consumption of alcohol in private residences is not technically "banned," the transportation of liquor without a valid purchase receipt (from a previous day) or in large quantities can lead to legal scrutiny during active police check-posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).